H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.54 billion-$3.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB opened at $46.07 on Tuesday. H&R Block has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88.

Get H&R Block alerts:

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.19. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that H&R Block will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s payout ratio is presently 31.21%.

H&R Block announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research upped their price target on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On H&R Block

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRB. State Street Corp raised its position in H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,807,000 after buying an additional 40,977 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 186.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,969,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,325,000 after buying an additional 1,933,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,888,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in H&R Block by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 726,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after acquiring an additional 173,654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.