HTMLCOIN Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $613.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGrow (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC.

XProject (XPRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00136867 BTC.

The Phoenix (FIRE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007183 BTC.

Solfire Protocol (FIRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000267 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000032 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

