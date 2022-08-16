HYCON Achieves Market Cap of $325,772.44 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 16th. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. HYCON has a market cap of $325,772.44 and $26,957.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HYCON coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HYCON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

