I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Update

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
I-Mab Stock Performance
Shares of I-Mab stock remained flat at $7.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. 244,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.