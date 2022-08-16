I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Short Interest Update

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 3,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 871,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMAB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on I-Mab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on I-Mab from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

I-Mab Stock Performance

Shares of I-Mab stock remained flat at $7.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. 244,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,961. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. I-Mab has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

I-Mab Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 285,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after buying an additional 71,489 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

