IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 31,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.7 %
IAG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 2,513,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,808,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.24.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after acquiring an additional 642,171 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,717,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 466,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IAMGOLD (IAG)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.