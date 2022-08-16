IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Short Interest Update

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,450,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 15th total of 31,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.7 %

IAG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.40. 2,513,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,808,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.59, a PEG ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after acquiring an additional 642,171 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after acquiring an additional 138,370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IAMGOLD by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,717,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after purchasing an additional 466,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IAMGOLD Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial cut their price target on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James cut IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut IAMGOLD from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut IAMGOLD from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.91.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

