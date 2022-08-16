Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER) Short Interest Down 9.1% in July

Ibere Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:IBER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Ibere Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Ibere Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.87. 2,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,724. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79. Ibere Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ibere Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $785,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Ibere Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $3,139,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Ibere Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 422,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Ibere Pharmaceuticals

Ibere Pharmaceuticals does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

