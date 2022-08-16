ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) versus Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO) Head to Head Review

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (OTC:CISO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.3% of ICF International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of ICF International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 65.9% of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ICF International and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICF International $1.55 billion 1.30 $71.13 million $3.61 29.80 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel $15.14 million 28.89 -$39.15 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

ICF International has higher revenue and earnings than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for ICF International and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICF International 0 0 2 0 3.00 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel 0 0 0 0 N/A

ICF International currently has a consensus target price of $130.33, indicating a potential upside of 21.14%. Given ICF International’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ICF International is more favorable than Cerberus Cyber Sentinel.

Profitability

This table compares ICF International and Cerberus Cyber Sentinel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICF International 4.25% 12.19% 5.48% Cerberus Cyber Sentinel -206.79% -145.12% -111.65%

Summary

ICF International beats Cerberus Cyber Sentinel on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc. provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges. The company also identifies, defines, and implements policies, plans, programs, and business tools through a range of standard and customized methodologies for its clients; conducts survey research; collects and analyzes various data to understand critical issues and options for its clients; and provides actionable business intelligence, as well as information and data management solutions that allow integrated and purpose-driven data usage. In addition, it provides solutions to optimize the customer and citizen experience; modernizes IT systems; and cyber security solutions that support the range of cyber security missions and protect IT infrastructures in the face of relentless threats, as well as designs, develops, and implements technology systems and business tools that are principal to its clients' mission or business performance. Further, the company informs and engages its clients' constituents, customers, and employees through public relations, branding and marketing, multichannel and strategic communications, and reputation issues management. It serves energy, environment, and infrastructure; health, education, and social programs; safety and security; and consumer and financial markets. The company was formerly known as ICF Consulting Group Holdings, LLC and changed its name to ICF International, Inc. in 2006. ICF International, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Cerberus Cyber Sentinel

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation operates as a security services company in the United States. Its cybersecurity services include managed security, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, and data backup solutions and cybersecurity training services, as well as security operations center set-up and consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

