ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 28.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 10.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ICON Public by 2,555.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

ICON Public Price Performance

ICLR stock opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $196.34 and a 52-week high of $313.00.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.34. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.