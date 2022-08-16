Idle (IDLE) Price Down 17.8% This Week

Idle (IDLE) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Idle has a total market cap of $2.28 million and $15,469.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001525 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004178 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002344 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00036974 BTC.

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,239,889 coins. The official website for Idle is idle.finance. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance.

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

