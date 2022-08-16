IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW) Short Interest Update

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGACW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

IG Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGACW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,015. IG Acquisition has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.12.

