II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Cowen

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 106.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on II-VI from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on II-VI from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut II-VI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered II-VI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI Price Performance

Shares of II-VI stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.25. 973,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,855. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.58. II-VI has a 52-week low of $45.78 and a 52-week high of $75.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On II-VI

About II-VI

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $46,448,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its position in II-VI by 298.5% during the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 307,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,989,000 after purchasing an additional 230,085 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth about $16,550,000. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in II-VI by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 628,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after purchasing an additional 129,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in II-VI by 212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 79,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,052 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.