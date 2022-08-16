Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP cut its stake in Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP owned 0.10% of Immutep worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immutep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immutep during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IMMP opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. Immutep Limited has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer.

