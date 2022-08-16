Imperial Brands PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:IMBBY)

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.2546 per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

Imperial Brands Price Performance

OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $25.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,630 ($19.70) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.17) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Further Reading

