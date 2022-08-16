indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 9,350,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 18,502 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $147,090.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 18,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $147,090.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,318.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,703,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,240.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,862 shares of company stock worth $872,605. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INDI opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98.
About indie Semiconductor
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on indie Semiconductor (INDI)
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: ESG – Profitably Invest Your Values
Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.