indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,850,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 9,350,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 18,502 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $147,090.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,318.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other indie Semiconductor news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 18,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $147,090.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,318.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total value of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,703,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,478,240.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,862 shares of company stock worth $872,605. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,111,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,028 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,355,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,018,000 after buying an additional 855,753 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 62.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,206,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 1,238,514 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 52.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,040,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,631,000 after acquiring an additional 699,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,378,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $8.16 on Tuesday. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $16.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

