Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane (OTCMKTS:IFSUF) Trading Down 2.9%

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IFSUF – Get Rating) traded down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

Separately, Barclays raised Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.51.

Infrastrutture Wireless Italiane S.p.A. operates in the electronic communications infrastructure sector in Europe. The company offers infrastructure hosting equipment for radio broadcasting, telecommunications, and television, and radio signal broadcasting. It also provides integrated hosting services, including cellular communication and broadcast towers; infrastructures, such as cabling, spaces for equipment, technological plant for power supply, and air-conditioning systems for developing wireless networks, sensors, IoT, and VDS.

