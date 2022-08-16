Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.90-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Ingredion Stock Up 0.3 %

INGR stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,020. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.86 and a 200 day moving average of $88.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingredion will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.35%.

INGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ingredion by 9.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 194.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ingredion by 117.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

