InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 10,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised InnSuites Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10,861.50 per share, for a total transaction of $54,307,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,881,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,883,899,904.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IHT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.56. The stock had a trading volume of 249 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,108. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.34 million, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -20.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

