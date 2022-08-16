Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.68, for a total transaction of 15,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,000 shares in the company, valued at 3,317,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Backblaze Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of BLZE stock traded up 0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 7.74. 127,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,594. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 4.81 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $238.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 70.20% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Equities analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
