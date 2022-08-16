Insider Selling: Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.68, for a total transaction of 15,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,000 shares in the company, valued at 3,317,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Backblaze Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BLZE stock traded up 0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 7.74. 127,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,594. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 4.81 and a fifty-two week high of 36.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 5.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 8.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $238.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 70.20% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Equities analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLZE shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Backblaze from $23.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Backblaze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.38.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.