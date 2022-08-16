Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) COO Sells 8,700 Shares of Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) COO Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $69,948.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,304.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Steven Machuga also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, Steven Machuga sold 8,700 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $51,330.00.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of indie Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $55,683.80.

indie Semiconductor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of INDI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. 1,299,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,297,590. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INDI shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $52,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

