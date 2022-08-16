Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.38, for a total value of $3,696,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,838,404.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $742.59. 473,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $660.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $663.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $754.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 112.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,721 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

