Insider Selling: Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) SVP Sells 4,756 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $111,005.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 496,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,597,575.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Naveen Gavini also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 15th, Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $95,167.56.
  • On Thursday, June 23rd, Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $109,820.00.

Pinterest stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,345,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,071,119. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Pinterest by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 212.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Pinterest from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.76.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

