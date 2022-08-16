Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,717,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PTC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average is $110.00. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.55 and a 52-week high of $136.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTC. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of PTC by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PTC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 23,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 822,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

