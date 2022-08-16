Insider Selling: Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CEO Sells 26,159 Shares of Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 26,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $370,673.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,754,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,866,026.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oleg Shchegolev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 12th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 38,947 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $549,542.17.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 101,083 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $1,397,977.89.

On Monday, August 8th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 32,820 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $446,352.00.

On Friday, August 5th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 33,930 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $436,339.80.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 35,942 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total transaction of $457,901.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,932 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $133,370.40.

On Friday, July 29th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 8,286 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $100,426.32.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 10,043 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $121,821.59.

On Friday, July 22nd, Oleg Shchegolev sold 800 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $9,760.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Oleg Shchegolev sold 39,451 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $483,669.26.

Semrush Stock Performance

SEMR traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 103,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,035. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.25. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $14,837,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Semrush by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semrush during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Semrush

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

