Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells 169,365 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $149.93. 7,092,813 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.31. The firm has a market cap of $358.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

