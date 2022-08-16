Insight Inv LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Insight Inv LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE SO opened at $78.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.69. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,002,500. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

