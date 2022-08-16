Insight Inv LLC Boosts Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Insight Inv LLC lifted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $431,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,029,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,721,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

BITO opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $44.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.54.

