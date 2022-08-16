Insight Inv LLC Buys 1,470 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,558 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Oracle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 370,819 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 4.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 78,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,460,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $78.96 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $63.76 and a 12 month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

