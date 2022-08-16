Insight Inv LLC Grows Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Insight Inv LLC raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises about 2.0% of Insight Inv LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in American Express by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,472 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $165.40 on Tuesday. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.90 and a 200-day moving average of $168.16. The firm has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $213.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.53.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

