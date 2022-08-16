Insight Inv LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Insight Inv LLC raised its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,858 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,260 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,149,160 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $87,244,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 344.3% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.06 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $53.69 and a one year high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $77.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

