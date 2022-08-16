Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Short Interest Down 20.6% in July

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Insmed to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Insmed Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of INSM stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $27.40. 1,004,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,456. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.92 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 154.14% and a negative net margin of 188.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 216,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total transaction of $6,035,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,146,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,355 shares of company stock worth $8,279,853. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Insmed by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Insmed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

