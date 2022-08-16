Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 468,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Intapp Stock Performance

INTA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 68,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. Intapp has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $226,687.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,103,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,744,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $147,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,114,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,920,476.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $226,687.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,103,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,744,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,695 over the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Intapp by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Intapp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $674,000. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,435,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

