Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 468,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Intapp Stock Performance
INTA traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.35. 68,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.08. Intapp has a 12 month low of $13.52 and a 12 month high of $40.91.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $226,687.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,103,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,744,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John T. Hall sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $147,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,114,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,920,476.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 10,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $226,687.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,103,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,744,930.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,695 over the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Intapp
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently commented on INTA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Intapp (INTA)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
- 3 Stocks Set to Lead the Nasdaq Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.