Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Price Target Increased to $2.50 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Intellicheck from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellicheck in a report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Intellicheck from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $4.00 price objective on Intellicheck in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.88.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $2.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.65. Intellicheck has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $9.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intellicheck

Intellicheck ( NASDAQ:IDN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 million. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 25.29% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Intellicheck will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bryan Lewis bought 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $26,195.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 249,286 shares in the company, valued at $421,293.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 41,563 shares of company stock worth $71,060. Insiders own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellicheck

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,086,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 70,430 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 636,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 263,450 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth $397,000. 39.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

See Also

