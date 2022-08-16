Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Interface has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.4% annually over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 2.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Interface to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.4%.
Interface Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,503. Interface has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $793.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Interface by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,378,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,711,000 after purchasing an additional 214,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 146,634 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Interface by 2,730.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,391 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 70,991 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 169,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 65,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Interface by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,476,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,035,000 after purchasing an additional 57,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
About Interface
Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Interface (TILE)
- Home Depot Results Point To Sluggish 2nd Half
- Walmart Leads Retail Higher But Will The Group Follow?
- 3 Blowout Earnings Reports That Could Mark Turning Points
- Will CrowdStrike Extend Its Streak Of Topping Earnings Views?
- Skyworks Solutions Is Worth A Look At These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.