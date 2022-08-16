International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of IMAQR traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,639. International Media Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.05.

