Internet Computer Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58.80 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and $58.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.77 or 0.00032452 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002319 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036670 BTC.
About Internet Computer
Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,269,896 coins and its circulating supply is 255,280,945 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.
Internet Computer Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.