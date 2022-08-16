Internet Computer Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $58.80 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 16th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.98 billion and $58.80 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for $7.77 or 0.00032452 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036670 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 488,269,896 coins and its circulating supply is 255,280,945 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

