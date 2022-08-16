Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intrepid Potash Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE:IPI traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,564. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $610.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.04. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $121.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Intrepid Potash Profile

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

