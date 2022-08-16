Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Shares Acquired by Sittner & Nelson LLC

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Intrepid Potash were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $463,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intrepid Potash Trading Up 3.4 %
NYSE:IPI traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $44.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,564. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market cap of $610.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.04. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.87 and a 12-month high of $121.72.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intrepid Potash
In other Intrepid Potash news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $397,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Intrepid Potash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.
Intrepid Potash Profile
Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.
