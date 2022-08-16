Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,604,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089,151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,568,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,294,000 after purchasing an additional 301,204 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,674,000 after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,018,000 after purchasing an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $66.72 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.29.

