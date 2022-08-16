Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Invesque Stock Performance
TSE:IVQ.U opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.29 million and a PE ratio of -5.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Invesque has a 12 month low of C$1.08 and a 12 month high of C$2.45.
About Invesque
