Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for North American Construction Group (NOA)

North American Construction Group (NYSE: NOA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/1/2022 – North American Construction Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$26.00 to C$22.00.

7/29/2022 – North American Construction Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.00.

7/28/2022 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at Atb Cap Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/28/2022 – North American Construction Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$22.00.

7/13/2022 – North American Construction Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$22.00.

7/6/2022 – North American Construction Group was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $11.34. The company had a trading volume of 27,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,120. The firm has a market cap of $328.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Rating) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On North American Construction Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 19.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in North American Construction Group by 53.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.17% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

