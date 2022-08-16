IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 192,401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,778,458 shares.The stock last traded at $7.82 and had previously closed at $6.36.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Insider Transactions at IonQ

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 926,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total value of $5,374,390.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,303,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,157,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Jungsang Kim purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 926,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.80, for a total transaction of $5,374,390.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,303,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,157,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

IonQ Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

See Also

