IoT Chain Market Capitalization Hits $1.05 Million (ITC)

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last week, IoT Chain has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. IoT Chain has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $215,306.00 worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001416 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00071139 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IoT Chain Coin Profile

ITC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 99,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 87,214,657 coins. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IoT Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IoT Chain is an IoT operating system based on the blockchain. The IoT chain operating system will integrate the DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) organization model and Hyperledger technologies to provide a basic safety edge computing system and low-cost solutions for the IoT ecosystem. IoT Chain token (ITC) will be used for the settlement of smart devices use rights and ownership transfers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

