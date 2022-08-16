IQeon Market Cap Tops $2.76 Million (IQN)

IQeon (IQN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One IQeon coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00002101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IQeon has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and $53,446.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,950.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003920 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00128551 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00035548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00068055 BTC.

IQeon Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It launched on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IQeon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

