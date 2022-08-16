IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Short Interest Update

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in IQVIA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 114,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,200,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded IQVIA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on IQVIA to $246.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.44.

IQVIA Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE IQV traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.71. 884,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $45.64 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $194.67 and a 52 week high of $285.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.52.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

