Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,175 shares of company stock worth $477,548 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.9 %

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $54.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.79. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

