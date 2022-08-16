IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) Short Interest Update

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the July 15th total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

IronNet Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of IronNet stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,817,952. IronNet has a 1-year low of $1.99 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that IronNet will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

In other IronNet news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $60,557.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,236,291 shares in the company, valued at $15,268,574.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $99,205.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,803.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,296 shares of company stock valued at $203,232. Insiders own 38.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of IronNet by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IronNet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

About IronNet

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

