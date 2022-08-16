iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Down 21.7% in July

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,101,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Peterson Wealth Services raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,875,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $47.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,236,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,958. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

