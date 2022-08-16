iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Wrapmanager Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $493,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952,334 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average of $50.39.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.