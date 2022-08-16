iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,336 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,826,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,532,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of USMV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.28. 2,578,300 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.63.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.