iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.

Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,832 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 4.2% of Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $27,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $802,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $248.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.50. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $209.16 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

