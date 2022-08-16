iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Stake Lifted by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,608,000 after purchasing an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 956,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 954,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.73 and a 1 year high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $20.77.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

